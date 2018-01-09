Minimum wage increase sparks increase in workers' complaints
The minimum wage increase in Ontario has sparked an increase in workers' complaints by 30 per cent, according to the province's labour minister. It's fresh evidence that the minimum wage change has prompted businesses to compensate for the increased cost. Ontario isn't the only province dealing with the fallout of a minimum wage increase either; Alberta is partway through its own adjustment — complaints there have been far less loud because fewer workers make minimum wage