Maine resident Peter Lekousi shot video of a man ice skating on frozen Long Sands Beach in York, Maine, on January 7.Lekousi and his wife decided to go out for a walk on the beach when they came across a person ice skating in front of the shoreline. Lekousi captured the event on video and shared it on his Facebook page, joking that the video was proof “every day is a beach day in Maine.” Credit: Peter Lekousi via Storyful