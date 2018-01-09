Oprah for president? Yahoo Newsroom readers have … mixed feelings

“This is a joke. She will not waste her time or money.” “I would be proud to vote for Oprah! Common sense and compassion just like President Obama. Qualities our current president does not practice.” Oprah Winfrey’s moving speech brought the house down at the Golden Globes and added instant momentum to a potential presidential run. But the majority of Yahoo Newsroom readers have yet to be won over.

The media mogul became the first black woman to win the Cecil B. DeMille Award (an honor for DeMille, said Globes host Seth Meyers). Winfrey’s words on the #MeToo movement ignited the A-list crowd -- there was a standing ovation as well as some tears. Not so on Yahoo Newsroom, where most reactions were negative: “No way could Oprah run this country, What a scary thought.” See more reactions in the video above.

