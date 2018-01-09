News

UK tourist arrested after death of Thai prostitute in balcony death fall

This is the moment a British tourist is arrested over the death of a Thai prostitute who plunged five floors to her death as they had ‘’extravagant'' sex on a balcony.

Police pounced on Reece Vella, 25, at 4pm yesterday (January 7) following the death of bar worker Wannipa Janhuathon, 26, in the early hours of Saturday morning in Pattaya, Thailand.

The prostitute suffered severe head injuries and multiple fractures after falling naked along with a half-empty packet of sex drugs from an apartment.

Police searched the empty room - finding clothes and used condoms - then began a manhunt for the foreign tourist amid suspicions that he had fled the scene following the death of the woman.

Heavily-built Vella, from Birmingham, was arrested yesterday afternoon at the nearby Route CC Roadhouse bar and was filmed producing two mobile phones from his pockets - one of which police claim was Wannipa’s handset.

In footage from the arrest, the tourist - who arrived in Thailand between three and four months ago - is heard asking to be un-cuffed before laughing as he says: ‘’Can I have a cigarette now?’’.

He later admitted to police that he had taken the woman back to his rented room and ‘’had sex in the bedroom then on the balcony before she fell.’’ He then said he was ‘’distraught’’ and returned to a different hotel.

Police Lieutenant Narong Chantra, deputy head of investigations at Pattaya Police, said Vella had been arrested on suspicion of ‘’negligence causing others to die’' and fled the scene in a panic knowing his visa was expired.

