'Bat Dad' Returns to Banish Tom the Mouse From the Kitchen

“Bat Dad” Derry got another unwanted visitor in his home in Kerry, Ireland, recently. There was a chase to get the mouse out of the house, and luckily for us, his son Tadhg caught it all on camera!This is what the son Taghg told Storyful about the intruder: “The mouse situation has been going on for about a week now. It first started in the toilet. Then he went missing, and a week later he turned up in the kitchen. Myself and my dad turned the place upside to get him out! Between the dog looking at us and the state of the kitchen it was an eventful night, but in the end, we got him out!” Credit: Tadhg Fleming via Storyful