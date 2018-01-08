Missing cat miraculously turns up 16 YEARS later

A stunned family has been reunited with their lost pet cat - 15 YEARS after it went missing. Black cat Winston disappeared after his owner Jan, 56, moved in with her new husband Peter Barnes, 65, in 2002. Initially, the adventurous feline would go off for a few days then return fatter than before but eventually left and failed to return. Peter and Jan had long given up hope of ever seeing Winston again - but were stunned when a vet called to say he had been found just before Christmas.