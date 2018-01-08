Explosion Said to Target Anti-Government Rebels in Idlib Kills 18

Rescuers struggled to pull bodies from rubble and aid the injured after an explosion in the city of Idlib, said to target anti-government rebels, on Sunday, January 7, killed at least 18 people and injured dozens more, reports said.The explosion, reported by some to have been from a car bomb, targeted the headquarters of a minor rebel faction in Idlib, according to the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights. The organization was quoted by several news organizations.Idlib province is a stronghold of rebels in Syria and is situated on the border with Turkey, one of the main backers of rebellion against President Bashar al-Assad, Reuters reported. The main rebel force in Idlib is Tahrir al-Sham, according to Reuters, spearheaded by the former al-Qaeda affiliate in Syria previously called Nusra Front. Credit: YouTube/Thiqa News Agency via Storyful