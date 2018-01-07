Barrel Bomb Attack Reported on Idlib Town

At least one barrel bomb was reported to have hit the town of al-Ghadfah, located in Idlib province in Syria, on January 5.A local media activist posted this footage in which he says a barrel bomb was dropped on the town from a helicopter. The metal awnings covering the entrances of ground floor buildings are bent out of shape, and debris covers the ground.At least one person was killed and others were injured in attacks on the town that day, according to local news reports.Opposition militias have been fighting against advancing Syrian government forces and their allies in east Idlib province, according to pro-opposition media. Credit: Facebook/Abdullah al-Jouma via Storyful