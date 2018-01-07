Acid sales ban for teens in effort to prevent 'horrific' attacks

Some retailers have agreed not to sell products containing harmful levels of corrosive substances to under-18s in an attempt to stop acid being used as a weapon. Victoria Atkins MP has said the government is "absolutely determined to crackdown" on acid attacks. The Minister of Crime, Safeguarding and Vulnerability also added that she was "delighted" when Ferne McCann’s former boyfriend Arthur Collins was sentenced to 20 years for a London nightclub acid attack in April 2017.