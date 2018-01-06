Cyclone Ava Brings Heavy Rainfall to Toamasina

Cyclone Ava brought heavy rainfall and strong winds to the coastal city of Toamasina, Madagascar on Friday, January 5.These videos were filmed by onlooker Hein Engelbrecht Snr. The Madagascar resident captured trees being blown about by high winds near his home.Cyclone Ava could bring mudslides and flooding to Madagascar, Times Live reported. Residents were advised to prepare to evacuate their homes, as the cyclone was predicted to move south along the eastern coast of the island, the news site reported. Credit: Facebook/Hein Engelbrecht Snr via Storyful