NJ Transit Train Door Opens While Moving in Frigid Temperatures

NJ Transit riders got a blast of cold air during their evening commute when a door opened abruptly while the train was moving on Friday, January 5. Video from the train headed to New Brunswick, New Jersey, shows the door open on the crowded train.The uploader told local news there was a problem with the door closing at New York Penn Station, but it eventually closed. When the train emerged from the tunnel under the Hudson River, however, the door opened again between the tunnel and Secaucus station. NJ Transit replied to the tweet with the video, saying they would look into the issue further.The National Weather Service reported temperatures in the New York City area well below zero. Credit: Twitter/Jeremy Barretto via Storyful