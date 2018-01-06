Timelapse Shows JFK Airport Snow Removal After Operations Resume

Operations resumed at John F. Kennedy International Airport on Friday, January 5, after service was suspended on Thursday during a nor’easter. Officials warned fliers to check with their airlines for delays and canceled flights.Flights were suspended on Thursday due to high winds and whiteout conditions at both JFK and LaGuardia Airports. The National Weather Service reported eight inches of snow fell at JFK.This timelapse shows snow removal at JFK on Friday. Credit: Instagram/idlewildspotter via Storyful