Freezing Weather Causes Transport Disruptions in Central China

A period of cold weather saw snowstorms hit central China in early January, that killed at least 10 people, destroyed homes, and forced roads, railways and airports to close, the South China Morning Post reported on January 5.The National Meteorological Center lifted a blizzard alert on January 5, but warned that moderate snowfall would continue to blanket affected provinces over the weekend.These videos show scenes from Shaanxi as the Xi’an Railway Bureau worked to keep train lines free of snow. Credit: Xi’an Railway Bureau (中国铁路西安局集团有限公司) via Storyful