A new Amur tiger was expected to debut at the Smithsonian’s National Zoo in Washington on Friday, January 5. The zoo announced the arrival of 10-year-old Pavel on Thursday after his arrival from the Lincoln Park Zoo in Chicago.The zoo last hosted an Amur tiger, which are considered endangered, in 1948. The cats are native to the forests of Russia and northern China. Credit: Smithsonian’s National Zoo via Storyful