Storm Eleanor hits the popular beaches of Cornwall

The raw power of Storm Eleanor has seen millions of tonnes of sand shifted to create dramatic new landscapes on some of Britain's most popular beaches. The 100mph winds combined with powerful tides brought on by a super moon left a significant mark on the Cornish coastline with 30ft sand cliffs created in some spots. RNLI volunteers have warned the public to stay away from the unstable structures and one beach has also been closed due to safety fears. Among the most dramatic changes is a 20ft sheer cliff drop that has been created in the middle of Perranporth beach, Cornwall.