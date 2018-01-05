News

Schoolgirl submerged by snow falling from tree

Dramatic CCTV video from China of a schoolgirl being submerged by snow that has fallen from a tree.

The footage, shot in Xiangyang City in central Hubei Province on January 3, shows the girl walking behind her grandmother on the pedestrian street when suddenly the branches of a tree give way due to the weight of the snow.

The schoolgirl is subsequently buried under the snow.

However, she is rescued by her grandmother and, according to reports, suffered only minor injuries.

Mystery over electric shock that nearly killed girl
0:35

Mystery over electric shock that nearly killed girl
0406_1800_PER-PornHack
0:26

Investigation launched into civic square 'porn hack'
0406_1800_PER-Homeless
1:30

Complaints about homeless people, beggars skyrocket
0406_1800_PER-Docker
1:13

Former Fremantle Docker pleads not guilty to aggravated burglary
0406_1800_PER-Rape
0:28

Perth mum accused of raping her own kids
0406_1800_PER-Thailand
1:02

Scooter accident victim back home from Thailand after emergency flight
0406_1800_SYD-Dogs
0:31

Sick children to name Police dogs
0406_1800_SYD-DriverlessCars
1:28

Australians less likely to embrace driverless cars

Curious boy narrowly escapes falling drawers
0:56

Curious boy narrowly escapes falling drawers
Man hides clown in background of wedding photos
1:10

Man hides clown in background of wedding photos
0403_0500_nat_policebrutality
2:06

Shocking video shows apparent police brutality
0402_1800_sa_children
1:41

Squalid conditions of the home two young children were living in
0402_1800_vic_shovel
1:33

Man hit over the head with shovel in campsite attack
0319_1800_PER-GardenTap
0:30

Girl shocked by garden tap defying medical expectations
0319_1800_PER-Stabbing
2:47

Woman stabbed five times thought she 'was going to die'
The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
0:44

The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym