Schoolgirl submerged by snow falling from tree

Dramatic CCTV video from China of a schoolgirl being submerged by snow that has fallen from a tree.

The footage, shot in Xiangyang City in central Hubei Province on January 3, shows the girl walking behind her grandmother on the pedestrian street when suddenly the branches of a tree give way due to the weight of the snow.

The schoolgirl is subsequently buried under the snow.

However, she is rescued by her grandmother and, according to reports, suffered only minor injuries.