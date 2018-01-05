Floodwater Swamps Cars in Revere

Freezing floodwater swamped cars in Revere, Massachusetts, as a high tide and a Nor’easter storm brought the worst flooding in decades to the state on Thursday, January 4.This video taken in Short Beach by resident Adam Abougalala shows the flooded road next to his home in Pearl Avenue. Stating he and his family were trapped in their home, he tweeted: “There is no way of getting it out we tried 911 and they are busy. We have no heat, no electricity, no hot water, no light.”Emergency crews were called to rescue motorists from their vehicles in Revere following the flood, WHDH reported.Flooding was reported in coastal communities south of Boston during the storm, which brought blizzard conditions and strong winds to much of the northeast. Credit: Twitter/Adam Abougalala via Storyful