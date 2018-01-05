Blizzard Forces Shutdown of New York City Airports

Operations at New York City’s JFK and LaGuardia Airports were suspended on Thursday, January 4, as a Nor’easter storm bore down on the East Coast.Strong winds and whiteout conditions caused by the winter storm also disrupted operations at Newark Liberty International Airport and Boston Logan International Airport. According to NBC, flight-tracking website FlightAware reported that more than 5,000 flights had been canceled across the US.At least five people were confirmed to have died in the storm that started in the Southeast and rapidly moved north, though the number has been recorded to be as high as 17 by one paper.Local station PIX11 reported that flights from LaGuardia Airport resumed on Thursday night, while JFK Airport was scheduled to reopen Friday morning. Credit: Instagram/beastrongman123 via Storyful