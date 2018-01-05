Bomb Cyclone Floods Street in Hampton Beach

Streets in Hampton Beach, New Hampshire, were flooded with icy water on Thursday, January 4, after a bomb cyclone hit the northeast.This video was shared on Instagram by fashion company owner Maura Sciolto. It shows ice forming on top of the water as the state endured an intense storm.Some motorists were left stranded after the flood in Hampton Beach, the Union Leader reported.Flooding was reported in coastal communities south of Boston during the storm, which brought blizzard conditions and strong winds to much of the northeast. Credit: Instagram/Swole Swag via Storyful