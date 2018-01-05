News

Cracks on Rattlesnake Ridge Prompt Evacuations in Yakima County, Washington

Washington resident Steven Mack’s camera drone captures a major crack on Rattlesnake Ridge, south of North Bend, Washington, as seen in this video posted on New Year’s Day.Residents in Yakima County had been evacuated due to a risk of landslides, according to reports.The Yakima County Emergency Management first spotted the cracks in October 2017. The opening has since grown and is expected to grow before it stabilizes, according to local reports. Credit: Steven Mack via Storyful

Weather warnings remain in force for parts of NSW
Aviation investigators on their way to helicopter crash site
NSW police hailing major victory after ice bust
Arizona police release video of fatal collision with Uber self-driving SUV
Arizona police release video of fatal collision with Uber self-driving SUV
Parts of NSW face flooding after downpour of heavy rain
Mark Zuckerberg apologises for breach
New online shopping tax for Australians
Mohamed Noor facing $500k bond to make bail

Girl shocked by garden tap defying medical expectations
Woman stabbed five times thought she 'was going to die'
The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
Massive python caught hiding inside living room wall
Massive python caught hiding inside living room wall
Harrowing moment father learns of kids’ deaths
Harrowing moment father learns of kids’ deaths
Sydney tower remains closed following skywalk death
‘Scamming’ group of mums also suspected of stealing
Girl on life support after electric shock 'has brain damage'