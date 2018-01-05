Cracks on Rattlesnake Ridge Prompt Evacuations in Yakima County, Washington

Washington resident Steven Mack’s camera drone captures a major crack on Rattlesnake Ridge, south of North Bend, Washington, as seen in this video posted on New Year’s Day.Residents in Yakima County had been evacuated due to a risk of landslides, according to reports.The Yakima County Emergency Management first spotted the cracks in October 2017. The opening has since grown and is expected to grow before it stabilizes, according to local reports. Credit: Steven Mack via Storyful