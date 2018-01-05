Storm Surge Floods Into Massachusetts Coastal Town During Nor'easter
A powerful nor’easter hammered the Massachusetts coast on Thursday, January 4, generating coastal flooding, including in Boston, where firefighters rescued a motorist stuck in his vehicle.Firefighters and the National Guard responded to two rescues in Brant Rock, according to a news report. People living along Massachusetts south shore were encouraged to evacuate ahead of the storm, which affected most of the east coast. Credit: Twitter/Jeff Simpson via Storyful