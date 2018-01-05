PCC: Windsor gets a lot of 'professional beggars'

Thames Valley Police and Crime Commissioner Anthony Stansfeld says that he agreed and disagreed with some points made in a letter addressed to him by the Windsor Council leader. Councillor Simon Dudley claimed in the letter that some of the Berkshire town's homeless people are making a "voluntary choice" to live on the streets. Mr Stansfeld said he had "a degree of sympathy" with Windsor because it attracts "a huge number of tourists" and, as a result, gets "a lot of professional beggars." .