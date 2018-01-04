Man Falls on Tracks While Trying to Catch Moving Train

A man who narrowly missed a train at Sydney’s Central station tried to jump on to the front of it instead, falling onto the tracks and forcing the train to come to a halt.Footage of the incident, which occurred on August 5, 2017, was released by Sydney Trains to urge caution among commuters.“Reckless behaviour accounted for more than 370 minutes in delays to our trains last year, significantly inconveniencing thousands of our customers,” Sydney Trains said in a Facebook post. “Take care on our network. It only takes one slip or trip and you can seriously injure yourself, not to mention you could find yourself at the end of an on-the-spot fine.” Credit: Sydney Trains via Storyful