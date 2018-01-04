Charleston Residents Boogie During Rare Snowfall

More than five inches of snow fell across Charleston, South Carolina, on Wednesday, January 3, marking the third highest daily snowfall amount on record. The National Weather Service reported 5.3 inches fell at the Charleston International Airport.Roughly 3,700 power outages were reported statewide due to the combination of snow and ice, according to The Post and Courier.The last time the Charleston area received more than five inches of snow was on February 10, 1973. Residents enjoyed the fresh snow by using unconventional items to sled, such as a boogie board, as seen in this video. Credit: Instagram/llleifer via Storyful