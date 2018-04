A tawny frogmouth found caught in a barbed wire fence at a property in Mornington, Victoria, was taken to a vet by a wildlife rescuer on Tuesday, December 2, but had to be euthanised due to extensive injuries to its wing.Snake Catcher Barry Goldsmith published footage of his attempts to help the owl, stating he “hates barbed wire”.The Australian native is often mistaken for an owl. Credit: Facebook/Barry Goldsmith via Storyful