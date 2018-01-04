Several Inches of Fresh Snow Fall in Charleston During Winter Nor'Easter

Several inches of snow fell in Charleston, South Carolina, on Wednesday, January 3, prompting road closures and power outages. Roughly 3,800 power outages were reported due to the combination of snow and ice, according to The Post and Courier.The National Weather Service reported more than five inches of snow fell at their offices in Charleston. The snow was forecasted to remain over the region until 7 pm.Some Charleston residents took advantage of the conditions, donning skis and prepping for their own Winter Olympics, as seen in this video. Credit: Instagram/ninja44ginja via Storyful