Young Girl Delights in Seeing Snow for the First Time in Florida

Tallahassee, Florida, received snow on Wednesday, January 3, and although the flakes measured only 0.1 inches, the wintry conditions brought joy to one little girl.This video shows the girl wandering around her back yard, exclaiming, “This is the best day ever” as the snowflakes fell.The Sun-Sentinel reported the wintry conditions caused school closures and slick driving conditions. Snow is rare in northern Florida, with the last measurable amount recorded in December 1989. Credit: Instagram/charbarr11 via Storyful