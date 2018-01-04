Waves Batter Coastal Towns as Storm Eleanor Reaches France

Strong winds and heavy rain pounded the northern coast of France as Storm Eleanor swept across the country on January 3.Videos posted on social media showed waves crashing ashore at Rochebonne beach in Saint Malo, Brittany, in the early hours of the morning, creating dangerous conditions. Local news agencies reported orange weather warnings and winds of up to 147 kilometers per hour in parts of the north and east of the country. Credit: Twitter/Bastien Denigo/Meteo-Bretagne via Storyful