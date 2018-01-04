Procession Held for San Bernardino Officer Killed in New Year's Eve Attack

A procession to honor a San Bernardino County sheriff’s deputy, who died after being assaulted off-duty following a traffic collision, was held on January 2.Deputy Larry Falce, a 36-year veteran of the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, was “brutally attacked” after he was involved in the collision on December 31, a local police union said, and was pronounced dead on January 2.A procession to honor the deputy and accompany his body from Loma Linda Hospital to the coroner’s office was held on Monday night, local media reported. Credit: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department via Storyful