White Helmets Search For Survivors Among Debris After Reported Strike on Idlib Hospital

The Syrian Civil Defense searched among debris on January 3 after opposition activists reported that airstrikes hit a hospital in Maarat al-Numaan, Idlib, in northwest Syria.Footage shared by activists at the scene showed damaged machinery and medical equipment at Salaam Hospital, while the London-based Al-Aaraby said that strikes a day earlier had destroyed large parts of a museum in the town.Pro-government forces had reportedly launched an offensive in the area, which analysts said was held by the Free Syria Army rebel group. Credit: Syrian Civil Defense in Idlib via Storyful