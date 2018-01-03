Bungling Burglars Try and Fail to Break Into Oklahoma City Business

The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office is hunting for two attempted burglary suspects who tried – and failed – to break into a convenience store on December 29.The masked men can be seen in the video trying to break into the Thundermart convenience store at 10th Street and Sooner Road. The suspects used a crowbar and rock to unsuccessfully enter through the front door.“When you watch the video you’ll see either that’s a strong window or the individuals isn’t very good at throwing rocks. The other isn’t too handy with the crowbar either. They left the scene when the alarm sounded. At least their hearing works,” the Facebook post said. Credit: Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office via Storyful