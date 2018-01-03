Protesters With Iranian Flags Gather Outside Consulate in Hamburg

A large group of people carrying Iranian flags gathered outside the Consul General of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Hamburg, Germany, on January 2 to demonstrate in solidarity with the large-scale protests across Iran.In a video released on January 2, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran’s supreme leader, blamed “enemies” of Iran for the spate of anti-government protests in the country saying that that such enemies were always waiting for an opportunity to harm the country.As of Tuesday, at least 21 people had died in the widespread anti-government protests, and hundreds of people have been arrested, state news media said. Credit: Twitter/Amir Moradi via Storyful