Texas Police Officer Nearly Hit by Sliding Car on Icy Road

A police officer in Hurst, Texas, had a lucky escape when he narrowly avoided being hit by a car which had lost control on an icy road on Sunday, December 31.Officer Jonathan Cramer was responding to a single vehicle collision on State Highway 121 when a car lost control and began to slide towards him.A dashcam video released by the Hurst Police Department shows officer Cramer slipping on ice as the car slides toward him. The car narrowly misses Cramer, who pulls his left hand out of the way of the tires just in time.The clip had earned 703,000 views at the time of writing. Credit: Hurst Police Department via Storyful