Scores of armed police swoop on east London home to arrest man

Armed officers swooped on a property in east London this morning.

In the video, filmed by a long-time local resident this morning, scores of officers arrive at Hedgeman's Road in Dagenham before walking on foot to a property at Chaplin Road.

One man was arrested.

In the video, the suspect is seen being taken away by police.

"Oh my days!" says one witness as he sees the police walking along the street.

"They've got a bomb detector," another witness speculates.

"This is Dagenham, man!" says the filmer. "Firearms, man," he says later. "Look at the house - it's all CCTV'ed up an' that."

According to the filmer, the arrested man was brought out of his property and to a van parked on Hedgeman's Road.

In a statement, the Metropolitan Police said: "Shortly after 09:00hrs on Tuesday, 2 January, an imitation firearm was recovered from an address in Chaplain Road, Dagenham.

"A man - aged in his 20s - was arrested and taken into custody at an east London police station.

"We await further analysis of the weapon seized."

