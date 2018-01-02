New Year's Eve countdown clock goes BACKWARDS on stroke of midnight

Footage from China of a New Year's Eve countdown clock going BACKWARDS right on the stroke of midnight.

In the video, filmed in Hangzhou City in southern China's Zhejiang Province on December 31, a huge clock on the outside wall of a shopping mall suddenly goes back to 23:58:00 at the stroke of midnight, confusing the excited revellers who were counting down to usher in the new year.

A woman in the assembled throng can be heard saying: "So embarrassing."