News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
 

Carjacked Vehicle Smashes Into Cars at Intersection, Causing Multiple Injuries

A carjacked vehicle smashed into a Sunnybank intersection on January 1 at about 7:30pm, injuring six people.Police alleged that at about 5:30pm, a man was robbed at gunpoint for his grey Ford Falcon, which was then driven from Rochedale to Sunnybank, where it collided with several cars at an intersection. Police deployed tyre deflation devices and used the PolAir helicopter to track the stolen car.Several people were injured as a result but none seriously.Police said the driver then left the car at the scene of the smash and tried to steal another vehicle from a person who had stopped to help.Officers managed to arrest a 23-year-old man, who was charged with two counts of unlawful entry of a motor vehicle and one of dangerous driving. They are seeking two women and another man who they believe were in the car at the time. Credit: Queensland Police Service via Storyful

Latest

Germans sample worm burger
0:42

Germans sample worm burger
0421_1800_per_mushrooms
1:29

Man hospitalised after eating poisonous mushrooms
0421_1800_per_murder
1:58

Killer's chance to clear name
0421_1800_per_babykilled
1:26

Baby killed in freeway crash
0421_1800_qld_GoldOC
2:54

Uproar over bonus payments to GoldOC executives
0421_1800_qld_ipswichrestart
1:42

Ipswich Mayor refuses to reveal restart costs
0421_1800_qld_murder
0:55

Man arrested over murder of 24-year-old
0421_1800_qld_blast
1:39

Father of three killed in tragic blast

Featured

Say goodbye to power cords thanks to James Dyson
3:02

Say goodbye to power cords thanks to James Dyson
Man hides clown in background of wedding photos
1:10

Man hides clown in background of wedding photos
0403_0500_nat_policebrutality
2:06

Shocking video shows apparent police brutality
0402_1800_sa_children
1:41

Squalid conditions of the home two young children were living in
0402_1800_vic_shovel
1:33

Man hit over the head with shovel in campsite attack
0319_1800_PER-GardenTap
0:30

Girl shocked by garden tap defying medical expectations
0319_1800_PER-Stabbing
2:47

Woman stabbed five times thought she 'was going to die'
The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
0:44

The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym