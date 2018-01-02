Carjacked Vehicle Smashes Into Cars at Intersection, Causing Multiple Injuries

A carjacked vehicle smashed into a Sunnybank intersection on January 1 at about 7:30pm, injuring six people.Police alleged that at about 5:30pm, a man was robbed at gunpoint for his grey Ford Falcon, which was then driven from Rochedale to Sunnybank, where it collided with several cars at an intersection. Police deployed tyre deflation devices and used the PolAir helicopter to track the stolen car.Several people were injured as a result but none seriously.Police said the driver then left the car at the scene of the smash and tried to steal another vehicle from a person who had stopped to help.Officers managed to arrest a 23-year-old man, who was charged with two counts of unlawful entry of a motor vehicle and one of dangerous driving. They are seeking two women and another man who they believe were in the car at the time. Credit: Queensland Police Service via Storyful