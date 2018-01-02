Shots Heard in Eastern Iranian City During Fifth Day of Protests

Several fires were burning and shots could be heard in Birjand on Monday night, January 1, although it was not clear what was happening in the eastern Iranian city.This video, shot from some distance away, shows the fires and what appears to be people scattering, along with the shots.State media reported on Monday that at least 12 people had been killed in five days of protests against rising prices across the country. Credit: YouTube/Freedom Messenger via Storyful