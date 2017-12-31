Dog Pulls Snowboarder Through Snowbound Erie, Pennsylvania

More lake-effect snow was expected in Erie, Pennsylvania, on Saturday, December 30, on the heels of a record-setting event earlier in the week. The National Weather Service reported up to an additional 18 inches could fall in the area.Over 65 inches of snow fell in Erie December 24-27, breaking several records, the weather service said.Volunteers arrived on Friday to help people remove the snow, a press release said.This video shows a snowboarder being pulled by a dog in downtown Erie. Credit: Instagram/Ryan Dawley via Storyful