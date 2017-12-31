News

After the Show Show: Hockey

Does Pete's son Gunner have what it takes to be a hockey player?

0405_1800_PER-Cereal
0:29

Woman pictured eating cereal while driving
0405_1800_PER-Marshes
1:25

Marsh brothers return to Perth after horror Test
0405_1800_PER-GST
1:30

Western Australia receives bigger than expected share of GST carve-up
0405_1800_PER-Fire
0:31

Boy accidentally starts fire that burns down home
0405_1800_PER-Coma
1:02

Girl, 14, wakes from induced coma after jellyfish sting
0405_1800_sa_troublemakers
1:17

Hutt street business owners have had enough of local troublemakers
0405_1800_sa_Prison
0:23

Former corrections officer avoids jail for smuggling goods to an inmate
0405_1800_BRI-Murder
1:31

Jacob Michael Smith jailed for life for murder of Brisbane mum

Curious boy narrowly escapes falling drawers
0:56

Curious boy narrowly escapes falling drawers
Man hides clown in background of wedding photos
1:10

Man hides clown in background of wedding photos
0403_0500_nat_policebrutality
2:06

Shocking video shows apparent police brutality
0402_1800_sa_children
1:41

Squalid conditions of the home two young children were living in
0402_1800_vic_shovel
1:33

Man hit over the head with shovel in campsite attack
0319_1800_PER-GardenTap
0:30

Girl shocked by garden tap defying medical expectations
0319_1800_PER-Stabbing
2:47

Woman stabbed five times thought she 'was going to die'
The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
0:44

The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym