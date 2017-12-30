Dirt Bike Lands on Rider After Attempted Flip Goes Wrong

Motocross rider Garrett Davlantis, of Valley Springs, California, sustained some painful injuries on December 24 after an attempt to do a flip ended with the bike falling on top of him.In a comment reply on Instagram, Davlantis said he broke the right side of his pelvis and his left foot in the crash. “Definitely not a fun pain,” he commented. “Coughing and sneezing has put me in tears lol thank you for the good thoughts and prayers!” Credit: Instagram/Garrett Davlantis via Storyful