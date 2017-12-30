Kaleidoscope of Colors Flows Through Frozen Yellowstone Landscape

A spot of color could be seen in Yellowstone National Park’s frozen landscape on Friday, December 29. The minerals and life-forms flowing near the Norris Geyser Basin turned the area green and yellow despite the extreme conditions.The combination can present itself as blue, red, orange, green, yellow and purple, the National Park Service said in a Facebook post.Snow was expected at the park on Friday with temperatures in the 20s, the National Weather Service said. High winds were also recorded in the area. Credit: National Park Service via Storyful