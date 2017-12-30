News

Gift of Corrective Glasses for Colorblind Coworker Leaves Everyone in Tears

Chris Fisher and his co-workers at the Sonic Drive-In, Arkansas, had a very special surprise for their colleague Cole Williams this Christmas. Williams, who is colorblind, was gifted Enchroma glasses and his reaction to the present has gone viral.In a local media interview, Fisher put the idea down to viewing inspirational footage of others receiving their Enchroma glasses. Making sure he was Williams’ workplace Secret Santa when the time came to make the draw at the restaurant, Fisher then went about convincing colleagues that they should pool money together to help Williams see color properly for the first time.Williams’s tearful reaction to getting the glasses (which retails from approximately $349 upwards) was caught on video and had over 240,000 views at the time of writing. Credit: Chris Fisher via Storyful

