Mount Washington Breaks Low Temperature Record for December 28

Temperatures at the Mount Washington Observatory in New Hampshire dipped to a record low for December 28, reaching -34 degrees Fahrenheit at around 5 am, New Hampshire Public Radio reported.Adam Gill of the Mount Washington Observatory said the previous record of -31 degrees was set in 1933.The all-time low atop Mount Washington was minus 47 degrees Fahrenheit, recorded in December of 1934, New Hampshire Public Radio reported.The observatory posted a video on Facebook showing Adam Gill emptying a kettle of boiling water, where it is seen immediately turning to ice in the cold air. The temperature at the time was -31 degrees, the Observatory said, with hurricane-force winds. Credit: Mount Washington Observatory via Storyful