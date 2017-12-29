Athena poster girl wins 100k for botch surgery

An Athena 'poster girl' has won an £100,000 payout after she was subjected to a NHS mastectomy which left her broke, single and disabled. Model Diane Chambers, 48, appeared on one of the iconic raunchy posters by the British art retailer, plastered on teenage boys' bedrooms in the 1990s. But the glamorous grandma was rocked when a tumour was spotted during routine preparations for a breast lift op. An NHS consultant then mistakenly overestimated the size of the tiny 14mm lump in her boob by nearly SIX times.