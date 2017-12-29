Ice Forms on Lake Erie As Temperatures Plunge

Meteorologists have predicted that Lake Erie may freeze over before the end of the year, as a frigid blast of cold air causes temperatures to plunge over the Great Lakes.Arctic air was setting up the “potential for a quick freeze-up” of the lake, the Weather Network reported, which would be the first time since 2000 that the lake has frozen in December. It usually freezes over in mid-January.Parts of the US are experiencing colder than usual temperatures and historic amounts of snowfall, with International Falls, Minnesota, seeing a record low of -36 degrees Fahrenheit (-37 Celsius) on Wednesday morning. Extreme-cold advisories have been issued in parts of the northeast, west, the Midwest, and New England.The harsh weather conditions were expected to continue through to the new year. Credit: Facebook/John David Sydenstricker via Storyful