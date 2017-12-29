News

12 Reported Dead After Bronx Apartment Fire

A fire swept through an apartment building in the Bronx borough of New York City on the night of Thursday, December 28, killing at least 12 and injuring many others.“This is the worst fire tragedy we have seen in this city – it will rank as one of the worst losses in a fire in many years,” New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said at the scene.New York Fire Department Commissioner Daniel Nigro said the fire started on the first floor and quickly moved upstairs through the building. The 12 victims of the fire ranged in age from one to 50. Four other people were in critical condition and multiple others faced serious injuries, according to the New York Post.Once the fire was put out, the ATF’s Arson & Explosion unit, the FDNY and NYPD began combing through the rubble to identify a cause for the blaze. Credit: Facebook/Francesca Rosales via Storyful‎

