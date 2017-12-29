The grim reality of life for children in Yemen

Few people may have suffered more in 2017 than children living in the world's conflict zones. In a new report, UNICEF describes the level of attacks against children this year as shocking. The United Nations children's agency says they've suffered brutal violence in their homes, schools, and playgrounds. Children are now frontline targets. One country singled out in the report: Yemen. Raffy Boudjikanian now on why it's especially grim for children there