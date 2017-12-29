First Responders Rush to Kurnell After Boat Capsizes

First responders arrived in Kurnell, south of Sydney, after a boat capsized and knocked three men into the waters off Cape Solander on Friday, December 29.Rescuers said police performed CPR on one man but failed to revive him. The other two men were found near rocks, one was airlifted to safety and the other walked back to shore, according to news reports.Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopters told The Daily Telegraph that none of the men were wearing life jackets. Credit: Twitter/Nathan Hughes via Storyful