Games of Thrones 'direwolves' help drive surge in breed's popularity

Two wolf dogs from Northern Ireland who starred in Game Of Thrones are helping drive a surge in the rare breed's popularity.

The owner of Odin and Thor, two Northern Inuit dogs who played direwolves in the hit HBO fantasy drama, is facing a growing number of enquiries about pups and has even turned down offers from celebrities wanting to buy the family pets.

William Mulhall, from Co Down, said his dogs, who have their own Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts and are insured for £1 million each, have met about 400,000 people in the last four years on the back of their roles as direwolf pups Summer and Grey Wind in season one of Game Of Thrones.

Much of the worldwide hit show is filmed on location at various sites around Northern Ireland.