Recovery Operation Carried Out on Listing Russian Cargo Ship Mekhanik Yartsev

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency carried out a recovery operation on the listing Russian cargo ship Mekhanik Yartsev on December 28, after it became stuck in the Solent on December 26.The ship’s timber cargo had been knocked to one side due to poor weather conditions, causing it to list, or lean, at an unstable angle.The recovery operation had been scheduled to take place on December 27, however it was postponed due to bad weather conditions.The vessel was tugged to the King George V Graving Dock in Southampton Harbour. Yarmouth RNLI Lifeboat assisted in the recovery operation, and all crew were all declared safe. Credit: Twitter/Solent Shipping via Storyful